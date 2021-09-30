Senators blame Instagram, vow legislation banning online targeting of children

A chorus of lawmakers from both parties vowed Thursday to push for legislation banning online companies from targeting children after slamming a top Facebook executive for pursuing projects intended to attract users under 10 years old.

“We now know that Facebook routinely puts profits ahead of its online safety,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chair of the Senate Commerce Committee’s subpanel on consumer protection, product safety, and data security. “We know it chooses the growth of its products over the well-being of our children.”

His comments came during a hearing held days after the head of Instagram, a unit of Facebook, said the company was pausing the pursuit of a version of the photo and video app aimed at children as young as 8 years old.

The company's decision follows an explosive report in The Wall Street Journal in mid-September that detailed findings from Facebook’s internal research that showed Instagram users, particularly teen girls, suffered from mental health breakdowns, feeling ashamed of their bodies and suicidal thoughts.

Facebook sought to suppress the research findings, which were leaked by an internal whistleblower. The company has criticized the Journal report but not disputed its substance. The Senate panel plans to hear from the whistleblower next week.