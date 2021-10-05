Take Five: Young Kim

Q: You grew up in Korea, and then Guam and Hawaii. Which place do you miss the most?

A: You know, I really miss my days growing up on the island of Guam, because I have so many good memories with my mother. She would always take me down to the beach and ask me to pick up cans and bottles and trash, and she would go and recycle them, and give it as an offering to our church. Little did I know as a young girl what that meant. This was her very modest way of giving back to the church as we were trying to build our building fund to purchase our own church, and actually did. She would tell me how important it is for us to give back to the community and to this country that has given us so many opportunities. And so, serving in my capacity right now, it’s like my dream come true — the American dream — that I get to give back to this country, and that’s why I’m so grateful. I have so many memories of growing up on that island with my mom who is no longer with me.

Q: In a 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Times, you insisted that the GOP had not been captured by Donald Trump. “There is no party of Trump,” you said. Do you still believe that, even after what happened to Liz Cheney earlier this year? She’s no longer the conference chairwoman in large part because she disagreed with Trump over the 2020 election.

A: Well, I am a conservative Republican, and I am an immigrant. I am a Republican because I believe in individual liberty, responsibility, freedom. I believe in the Republican Party and the principles that the Republican Party has instilled in me. I believe the GOP is the grand opportunity party. So I believe in the party, not in one person defining who our party is or the principles.

Quick hits

Last book you read? “The Baby Box” by Reverend Jong-rak Lee, a South Korean who protects the lives of thousands of abandoned babies.