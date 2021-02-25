For Young Kim, it all began with ‘Atlas Shrugged’

When I was first running [for Congress] in 2018, there was a National Journal article that, the title was like, “Young Kim’s run for Congress was 20 years in the making.” [Laughs.] I mean, I never thought that I’d be running for this seat or run for any office to begin with.

Q: Since you were a longtime aide before you ran for office, did you ever get the sense that you had to “wait your turn” to run?

A: No, never. First of all, I never thought Ed Royce would retire. [Laughs.] Everybody was so sad to see him go because he did such a great job. If anything, he encouraged me when there was an opportunity to run for state Assembly. In 2012, he sat me down — I thought it was just a regular conversation — and said, “We need to find a candidate to run against this Democrat state Assembly member” who had just won. She hadn’t even been sworn in to office yet. He said, “We need to find somebody and somebody fast so we can start working on this.” And I said, “Sure, I will look for somebody.” And he said, “No, look no further — you will be great.” I’m like, “Huh?”

So he was always an encourager, and he was always an Energizer Bunny. He would come back to the district, and from the moment I’d pick him up from the airport, we were on our way. On the weekends, we’d be doing at minimum six events. Later, he would tell me, “I thought I was the hardest working member of Congress, but you have the energy — you are the Energizer Bunny now!”