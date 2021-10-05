Lengthy processing times keep Indian green card seekers waiting

Ramesh Donepudi, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor, has spent the past year and a half helping patients in COVID-19 intensive care units across the country. He’s also spent it caught between immigration statuses, stuck in a clogged-up system along with thousands others who immigrated legally to the United States.

Donepudi is one of thousands of foreign citizens, mostly from India, mired in a years-long backlog for a green card created by strict per-country visa limits, which penalize applicants from countries with a high volume of immigrants in the U.S.

The federal government got a rare chance to chip away at that backlog, after coronavirus-related processing delays in 2020 led to additional 122,000 employment-based green cards this year. But U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Homeland Security agency that oversees requests for visas and other immigration benefits, couldn’t process all of the applications in time.

A State Department official estimated 80,000 unused employment-based green card slots were lost when fiscal 2021 ended last Thursday, though USCIS said the final number could be lower.

The additional green cards, had they been processed in time, could have shortened the wait for Indian citizens like Donepudi, who has waited more than a decade for a green card through his wife’s job — keeping his whole family in limbo.