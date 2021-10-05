The Justice Department is reviewing its decision not to charge FBI agents with making false statements in connection with reports from Team USA gymnasts about abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the department’s Criminal Division is taking another look at the matter, “including new information that has come to light.”

“I do want the committee and, frankly, I want the survivors to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue and believe this deserves a thorough and full review,” Monaco said. “I think you can be assured there is a sense of urgency and gravity with the work that needs to be done.”

Monaco and the Justice Department leadership were noticeably absent from a committee hearing last month that featured testimony from four Team USA gymnasts and focused on a DOJ watchdog report over the summer that found multiple FBI field offices failed to take the allegations seriously.

That report found FBI records were created that falsely summarized the testimony of an athlete who had spent hours detailing the abuses she endured and inaccurately described the FBI’s handling of the matter. And when called to account for their actions, “two of the agents lied to our OIG investigators," DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz told the committee.