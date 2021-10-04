Supreme Court term begins with first in-person arguments of COVID-19 era

The Supreme Court is back, but things aren’t totally the same.

The justices returned to in-person arguments for the start of the high court’s new term Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the courthouse to the public 18 months ago.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. opened the term in the courtroom without mentioning that, or the pandemic at all. He noted that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh would participate over the telephone, as the full court had done for the entire last term.

Roberts did not note that it was because Kavanaugh tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, as part of new testing protocols and limited access to the courtroom. Attorneys arguing the case appeared in the typical spot just feet in front of the justices, and some reporters attended, but the public is still not allowed.

The court’s hallways, normally bustling on mornings when the court is in session, were eerily quiet, The Associated Press reported.