Democrats weigh health care provisions in $3.5 trillion bill

Democratic leaders struggling to satisfy both progressive and moderate factions’ demands are still trying to resolve divisions over scaling back the expansive health care policy wishlist in their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

A smattering of members in both chambers have concerns with key issues ranging from drug pricing to Medicare spending, while Democratic holdouts like Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona oppose the legislation’s overall price tag.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently acknowledged that the $3.5 trillion number must come down. The Senate has yet to unveil companion text.

Democrats could try to shorten the duration of programs or focus on certain policies instead of others if the total amount falls. But some Democrats view adding end dates for programs as risky, since it would require lawmakers to extend them in the future.

