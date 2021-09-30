Carolyn Bourdeaux saw how the ‘take no prisoners’ approach to politics began

A: It was a period of transition, of course. I came in right before Bill Clinton won, and so there was a big transition to Democratic control all of a sudden, after 12 years of Republican control of the presidency. And then in ’94, the Democrats lost the House, after holding it for 40 years. That was a huge shift. So I really saw some of those early tremors that foreshadowed the deep division that we have today.

Q: Things were changing for staffers too — leading up to the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995, as news of Sen. Bob Packwood’s sexual misconduct came to light.

My eyes were less on that kind of thing because I came in as a young woman and just assumed it was always going to be OK. What I saw instead was the rise of Newt Gingrich, and a really vicious type of very personal politics. It just seemed like an oscillation began between the left and the right — this “take no prisoners” approach.

A lot of people trace it back earlier, but for me, a switch flipped in ’94, when the Republicans took over the House, surprising staffers who had worked in that institution their entire lives. You imagine someone who was a lead committee staffer for decades all of a sudden losing their job — completely unexpected to many people. And I just remember it was like a bomb had gone off in the halls, with people huddled around and whispering to each other. Wyden was a subcommittee chair on House Small Business at the time, and so he lost some of his staff during that moment.

But soon after that, he turned around and ran for Senate [when Packwood resigned in disgrace] and made the first Democratic resurgence after the big Republican victory in ’94. I was right in the middle of that. I was there while he ran, and then I worked for him in the Senate.