Moderate Democrats not monolithic about their budget concerns

A group of centrist House Democrats is united in ensuring the chamber won’t vote on a reconciliation package unless it can pass the Senate. But they have individual policy priorities that could divide them on the final product.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader, for example, is reluctant to support a package that’s even half the size of the $3.5 trillion topline party leaders settled on earlier this summer. “It would have to be way under $1 trillion for me to get remotely interested,” he said.

Hawaii Rep. Ed Case is opposed to another strategy Democrats have deployed in limiting the duration of programs they want to fund to keep the overall price tag down. Hiding the true cost of programs by making them temporary is not wise policy or budgeting, he argued.

“No fiscal cliffs. No illusions of balance when the practical reality is that it’s unbalanced. No suspensions of any of these programs after three years, and we’re going to have to deal with it then,” Case said. “I’m looking for a package [in which] you’re all in for the budget window on these or not.”