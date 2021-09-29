Jan. 6 probe could affect future congressional oversight

The House Jan. 6 select committee’s pursuit of what led to the attack on the Capitol is shaping up to be a fight over congressional oversight authority that may have lasting effects on the way the legislative branch conducts investigations.

The panel in August asked 35 telecommunications, email and social media companies, such as Apple and Verizon, to preserve records — from April 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021 — relating to certain people who could be of interest to the inquiry. Those ranged from persons criminally charged by the Department of Justice in connection with the riot to rally organizers, and to people potentially involved in discussions to challenge the certification of the 2020 presidential results, which could extend to lawmakers.

“Any information that’s going to be important to the committee’s work, we’re going to seek it,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said last week when asked if his panel was seeking text messages and other communications of lawmakers.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are two members who are publicly known to have spoken with President Donald Trump on the day of the riot. Shortly after the preservation orders went out, McCarthy warned that a future Republican House majority “will not forget” if companies turned over private data to the select committee.