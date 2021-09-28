Progressives not budging as infrastructure deadline looms

House leaders are hoping to secure a bicameral agreement between moderate and progressive Democrats on a framework for their partisan spending and tax package in the next 48 hours to ease passage of a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill.

But many progressive Democrats say the elusive framework is not enough to secure their support for the infrastructure bill, scheduled for a vote Thursday. They want more concrete assurances on how Democrats will pass the party’s larger spending and tax priorities contained in the budget reconciliation package and fear letting the infrastructure bill pass could ultimately give moderates an excuse to abandon or slow walk negotiations on the broader measure.

Democrats are planning to move that package — which would fund climate programs and provide government assistance for child care, home-based health care, paid leave, free community college and more — through the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process since Republicans oppose most of those policies. That means they can’t lose a single Democratic vote in the Senate or more than three in the House — and there have been more than a handful raising concerns.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus met over Zoom Tuesday afternoon after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a broader caucus meeting Monday night, abandoned her commitment to them that the House would not pass the infrastructure bill before the reconciliation package. The majority of the group left their meeting committed to voting against the infrastructure bill Thursday since the reconciliation package won’t be done by then, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal said.

