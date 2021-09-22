Black lawmakers sound alarm on Haitian migrant treatment

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with White House officials on Wednesday to urge better treatment of Haitian migrants, adding their voice to a growing number of Democrats condemning the actions of border agents depicted in now-viral images.

The lawmakers signaled deep concern with recent photos and videos, which appeared to show Border Patrol agents on horseback using the ends of reins to control crowds of mostly Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas.

“I articulated the legal rights of the Haitian migrants and made it emphatically clear that those seeking asylum are not to be struck by those on Horses and that other legal rights must be protected!” tweeted Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after the meeting.

In addition to Jackson Lee, others at the White House meeting were CBC Chairwoman Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio; Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y.; House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; and four other lawmakers.

“This week, we've witnessed some of the most deplorable, unspeakable abuses of Haitian migrants seeking asylum at our border,” Beatty said in a tweet after the meeting. “@TheBlackCaucus is demanding answers & policy changes to ensure America remains a beacon of hope for refugees. Asylum is and always will be a human right.”