Democrats support probe into border altercation with Haitians

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers Tuesday he was “horrified” by images of Border Patrol agents on horseback confronting Haitian migrants along the Rio Grande, but said he would let an investigation reveal what happened.

“We look forward to learning the facts. We do not tolerate any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant. Period,” he told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Photos and videos released this week show horse-mounted border agents seemingly using the ends of their reins to control a crowd of Haitians gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border near an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The images have sparked outrage among Democratic lawmakers and vows to hold the Department of Homeland Security accountable.

Vice President Kamala Harris called the images “horrible” and said she supported a full investigation.

“Human beings should never be treated that way, and I'm deeply troubled about it,” she said Tuesday, adding she planned to speak with Mayorkas later.