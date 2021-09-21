The world has moved on from debt ceiling gamesmanship

One of the hardest things in politics — and journalism — is to recognize when the world has changed.

Based on past precedent, it is easy to assume that the 2022 midterms will be shaped by what happens on Capitol Hill over the coming weeks. Seemingly everything that matters politically is on the fall agenda, from potentially the largest spending bill in American history (reconciliation) to the full faith and credit of the United States (debt ceiling).

But while there is no way to be certain, a strong case can be made that what Congress does, or does not do, legislatively will be overshadowed in November 2022 by external events.

Here are three examples of such nontraditional factors that have emerged in just the last week:

Pfizer revealed Monday that its vaccine has proved safe and effective in trials for children aged 5 to 11. If approved by the government, millions of elementary school children could be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.