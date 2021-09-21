Mayorkas pressed on land border closure with Canada

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged questions from senators Tuesday about the criteria used to justify keeping the nation’s northern land border closed to fully vaccinated Canadians, hours after the U.S. renewed its border restrictions for another month.

Testifying on “threats to the homeland” before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Mayorkas would not directly respond to queries from Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., about the reasoning behind barring Canadians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from driving to the U.S.

Mayorkas also signaled the fate of the northern border may be tied to that of the U.S.-Mexico border, where the federal government currently enforces strict asylum and entry restrictions amid record-high migration levels.

“We are taking it iteratively. We are looking at the situation, not only at the ports of entry at our northern border but also at our southern border,” he said.

The senators, who represent states along the northern border, noted that Canada has a higher vaccination rate than the U.S. and that the country recently lifted its own land border restriction on fully vaccinated American travelers.