Biden administration eases COVID-19 ban on international travel

Beginning in November, all international travelers to the U.S. arriving by air will be required to be vaccinated, the White House announced Monday, in an easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions blocking entry to any residents from certain nations.

Under the new policy, foreign nationals must be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane destined for the United States, said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

The vaccination requirement will come in addition to enhanced testing, contact tracing and continued masking requirements, he said.

Specifically, foreign nationals will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a plane, even with proof of vaccination. Fully vaccinated travelers will not be required to quarantine after arriving in the United States, he said.

Unvaccinated Americans returning from international travel, meanwhile, will need to show proof of a negative test within 24 hours of travel, he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that unvaccinated Americans coming in from overseas be tested three to five days after returning and self-quarantine for seven days. Those who don’t get tested are asked to self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.