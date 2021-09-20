A new coffee shop opened in the House. Staffers promptly drank all the coffee

A new coffee cart in the corner of the Cannon House Office Building basement doesn’t look like much, but it’s providing congressional staffers a jolt of brightness in what has sometimes been a bleak year.

“In the squalid wasteland of decent coffee that is the House side, Rako is an oasis,” said House Republican staffer Justin Discigil between sips. “The Americano is solid.”

Staffers were so eager to try the Rako outpost that the espresso machine ran out of beans before closing on Monday, leaving those in line disappointed and perhaps sleepy. But they won’t have to wait long — an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with free samples, is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“There can never be enough coffee on Capitol Hill, so bringing a local, woman-owned, small business that serves sustainably sourced, high-quality coffee is a win for everyone,” said a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, adding that his office is “thrilled” to see that the latest addition to the House dining landscape is “already so popular.”

Popular may be an understatement. The opening of this unassuming kiosk, tucked into a corner and hardly bigger than the espresso machine that sits on it, has inspired bursts of eloquence and a torrent of praise out of proportion to its size.