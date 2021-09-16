Why the 2024 presidential race will start later than expected

ANALYSIS — While campaigns are starting earlier and earlier, and there certainly isn’t an “off year” from elections anymore, the 2024 presidential race is primed to get off to a late start.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have the ability to freeze the presidential field of other official contenders because of their unique personal situations, personas, offices (or lack thereof) and relationships with their parties.

And their decisions about whether to run in 2024 aren’t likely to come anytime soon. Trump would risk spoiling the intrigue around his potential to run again for the White House, while Biden might risk his political clout while in office.

Trump’s intrigue

According to some of his former campaign aides and close allies in Congress, Trump will likely run for the White House again.

I believe it is likely Trump runs again, but I doubt he announces anytime soon. Trump is an entertainer who seeks to create suspense, whether through a commercial break or from episode to episode, or taking off his mask with the cameras on him while returning from his hospitalization from COVID-19.