Engineering firms told to repay ‘forgivable’ pandemic loans

Engineering firms with contracts for state infrastructure projects are being told to repay what they say they thought were forgivable federal payroll loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The requirement, according to an industry advocacy group, could send smaller firms into bankruptcy just as the federal government needs their services for a new wave of infrastructure projects. But the federal agency that oversees many of their contracts says the repayment is necessary to prevent firms from being compensated twice for the same work.

While nothing in the legislative language establishing the Paycheck Protection Program explicitly calls for engineering firms to return the loans, guidance in August 2020 applied Federal Acquisition Regulation rules to engineering services on federally funded transportation projects.

The guidance was issued by the Defense Department, which, because it is the most active agency in federal procurement, has the most influence on the council that sets acquisition policy. Its decision to apply the rules to the loans set the guidelines for other agencies.

Under those rules, firms with contracts in which expenses are covered to an agreed-upon limit with additional payment for profit must pay back the loans if they were used to pay for contractually covered costs.