With big spending plans looming, key roles are unfilled at DOT

As the Biden administration edges closer to the passage of a bill providing a dramatic infusion of federal dollars into the nation’s transportation system, key posts at the agency tasked with implementing that bill remain vacant.

The House plans to vote on the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sep. 27. Meanwhile, only four of President Joe Biden's 11 nominees to head major agencies within the Department of Transportation have been confirmed. Other agencies are filled with acting administrators — which the head of one good-government group likens to “substitute teachers” — whose roles lack the weight and accountability of a Senate-confirmed official.

Some key positions — general counsel, the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the head of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, for example — don’t yet have a nominee.

A White House official said there’s “strong acting leadership in place” at the agency, and “we look forward to sharing nominees with the requisite expertise and leadership for these jobs soon.”

A spokesman for the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said the committee expects to hold a nominations hearing next month, when the Senate returns from its August recess.