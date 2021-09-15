Biden’s dug a hole for himself, but he keeps digging

Ed Koch, the late colorful mayor of New York, was famous for asking his constituents, “Hey! How’m I doin’?” That’s a question most politicians ought to ask once in a while, never more so than Joe Biden as his summer slide accelerates into a grim September of one crisis after another. If public opinion polls are an indicator, he’s not going to like the answer he’s going to get.

In essence, political surveys are the statistical equivalent of Koch’s trademark question. Most surveys test what people think of the job Biden is doing as president of the United States. While surveys test a range of questions in different ways, two standard questions form the basis for analyzing the current political strength of any president and his administration: The president’s overall job approval and approval of his handling of voters’ top concern.

In other words, “How’m I doin’, overall?” and “How’m I doin’ on the No. 1 issue to most voters?” — currently and usually, the economy. Biden’s numbers aren’t good on either.

A steady decline

Over the past month, survey after survey has shown a steady decline in his job approval ratings, with many now finding him underwater, with disapproval higher than approval. Our Sept. 4-6 Winning the Issues survey found Biden’s job approval below 50 percent for the first time since he took office and barely above water at 46 percent approve to 44 percent disapprove.

For some perspective on just how steep a decline that is, our February survey put Biden’s job approval/disapproval at 57 percent to 30 percent. Given that roughly 158.6 million people voted in the last election, that means the president has lost 17.4 million voters who once approved of his job performance and 22.2 million more now disapprove. Sobering numbers for a White House mired in both foreign and domestic policy crises.