Independents will decide when Biden’s honeymoon is over

President Joe Biden reports Wednesday night to Congress and the nation on his first 100 days, technically not a State of the Union address but a de facto one offering an assessment of where the country is and his plans going forward.

The address comes at a time of continuing division, increasing unrest and more uncertainty about Biden’s decision to move his administration hard left. For three months, people have been watching congressional Democrats veer from more calls to defund the police to packing the Supreme Court to ending the filibuster. They are seeing the border overwhelmed and children packed into overcrowded facilities while the vice president, supposedly in charge, refuses to get within 500 miles of the Rio Grande.

There are some worrisome signs that inflation may be on the horizon as the price of gas and other consumer goods rises. But when the president holds his first meeting of international leaders, it’s not to talk with allies about improving the world economy or national security threats from China and Russia. No, he uses his political capital first on climate change.

Democrats themselves are divided over a range of ideological issues, with some off on political tangents that only add to Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s troubles. All of this has led to a nagging suspicion that the wheels on the Biden train may be going slightly wobbly.

Still hopeful

So Wednesday’s address to Congress has a lot riding on it, but Biden can take some comfort that, at this stage of a presidency, people are still willing to listen. At their core, Americans want to be optimists, hopeful that each new president will unify the country with common purpose and a responsive agenda that addresses the problems they care about most. They have often been disappointed.