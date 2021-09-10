Centrist Democrats push stronger child tax credit expansion

A group of centrist Democrats is pressing senators to keep the four-year expansion of the child tax credit they’re expecting in the House, along with a permanent provision that the benefit be fully available to the lowest-income individuals.

There’s strong support for expanding the child tax credit on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and the New Democrat Coalition is pushing for that to hold in the Senate, said Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, a Ways and Means member who leads the moderate group.

“Definitely, I have concerns about the Senate,” DelBene said Friday on a call with reporters.

As the New Democrats press the issue with the White House and fellow lawmakers, DelBene called on the credit’s main Senate proponents — two Democrats on the tax-writing Finance Committee, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Michael Bennet of Colorado, along with New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker — to speak up. “We need them to be vocal and loud as well,” DelBene said.

The New Democrats are on board with the Biden administration’s proposal for expanding the child tax credit through the planned $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. Democrats included a one-year expansion of the benefit in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law earlier this year, but that expires after the 2021 tax year.