Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy plans to vote against the spending and tax measures the Ways and Means Committee is marking up this week and next, citing concerns that her party leadership isn’t giving lawmakers enough time or information to assess how the individual components fit into the broader $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

“We were given an artificial deadline by which to craft and mark up a big bill. And I believe this deadline was too rushed, driven by politics rather than policy,” Murphy said Thursday in her opening statement at the start of a multiday Ways and Means markup.

Her remarks represent an early warning shot to Democratic leaders that they will likely need to slow down the reconciliation process if they want to produce a package that moderate Democrats can support.

Murphy is one of 10 House centrists who last month briefly held up the adoption of the budget resolution needed to begin the reconciliation process in order to secure commitments from party leaders on the path forward. Under one of those commitments, any package the House brings to the floor will be pre-negotiated with the Senate to ensure it complies with its reconciliation rules and has enough support to pass in that chamber without significant alterations.