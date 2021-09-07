Left behind by financial system, minorities turn to new products

Minority Americans are turning to so-called decentralized financial products like cryptocurrency as a central part of their financial lives following decades of distrust in traditional banks.

About 23 percent of Black and 17 percent of Hispanic Americans own cryptocurrency compared to 11 percent of whites, according to two Harris Poll-USA Today surveys of more than 2,000 U.S. adults in June and July.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is the term for financial products that are available on a public network that has no single authority or organization overseeing it. There are no intermediaries such as banks involved in transactions and no credit checks. The category includes cryptocurrency as well as investments in digital assets created from photos or artwork.

Advocates of DeFi say it will benefit to people left behind by the financial system, while others decry the risks.

