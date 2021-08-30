Treasury pushes global crypto data-sharing rules in budget bill

The Biden administration is urging Democrats to include more rules for tax compliance on cryptocurrency transactions in the upcoming $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, after a provision in the Senate-passed infrastructure bill spurred a major industry lobbying offensive to limit the reach of new mandates.

The administration is hoping to add to the filibuster-proof package requirements that cryptocurrency businesses report information on foreign account holders so that the U.S. can share information with global trading partners, according to an administration official who wasn't authorized to speak for the record.

Included in the Treasury Department’s revenue-raising proposals released earlier this year, the proposal would result in information U.S. officials could automatically share in exchange for data on U.S. taxpayers trading digital currencies in other countries, which the government would use to enforce tax compliance.

A separate, Senate-passed infrastructure bill would add cryptocurrency exchanges and others in the business of facilitating transactions involving Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of other virtual tokens to the definition of "broker" that must report capital gains and losses to the IRS and to customers. The Treasury proposal Congress hasn't yet taken up would expand the information-reporting requirements to "beneficial owners" behind legal business structures set up by foreign account holders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Under U.S. law, "beneficial owners" that traditional financial institutions are required to identify at times — for instance, during money laundering investigations —include individuals who own at least a 25 percent equity stake in the company or those with "significant responsibility to control, manage, or direct" the legal entity.