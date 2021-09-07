Ethics panel announces four investigations

The House Ethics Committee announced on Tuesday it is investigating four members: Democrat Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Republicans Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota and Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia.

The cases were investigated by the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics, which concluded that in each case there was a substantial reason to believe that a violation had occurred. The OCE is a fact-finding office and, unlike the Ethics Committee, cannot discipline members or issue subpoenas.

CQ Roll Call first reported that Mooney was under investigation by the ethics office in August. The OCE found that Mooney had spent thousands in campaign funds on personal pursuits, including on fast food and family vacations. Further, it found that he had failed to properly report over $40,000 in expenditures.

“Congressman Mooney is cooperating fully with the inquiry into this matter,” Mark Harris, a Mooney campaign spokesperson, said in an emailed statement in August.

The House Ethics Committee will make a further announcement on the matters no later than Oct. 21.