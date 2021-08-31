Nearly $7.5B to electrify federal fleet in Oversight panel bill

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will take up a $7.5 billion package Thursday that’s mainly intended to help the General Services Administration and U.S. Postal Service’s vehicle fleet go green.

The proposal is intended to be inserted into Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which will flesh out numerous domestic social policy initiatives from clean energy to health care.

A memo from committee staff, posted online Monday along with a notice that the panel plans to vote Thursday, says $5 billion would go toward electrifying the GSA’s fleet. The GSA, the federal government’s property manager, is in charge of vehicle purchases, leases and short-term rentals for federal agencies as well as state and local governments.

An additional $2.4 billion would be for electrifying the Postal Service vehicle fleet; half would go toward buying electric vehicles, and the other half would be for “the requisite support infrastructure,” the panel memo says. “This funding would position the federal government as a leader in vehicle modernization and would represent a significant step towards a fully electric future for federal vehicles,” according to committee staff.

President Joe Biden earlier this year proposed the same dollar amounts in his budget request for transitioning the federal vehicle fleet, in line with his Jan. 27 executive order on “tackling the climate crisis.” The order calls for a “comprehensive plan to create good jobs and stimulate clean energy industries,” in part by procuring “clean and zero-emission vehicles for Federal, State, local, and Tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.”