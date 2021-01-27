Biden aims new executive orders at climate crisis

President Joe Biden signed a fresh batch of executive orders Wednesday intended to “supercharge” his administration’s response to climate change.

The orders are intended to put the United States back into the mix on international climate initiatives, as well as better coordinate the country’s domestic efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Just like we need a unified national response to COVID-19, we desperately need a unified national response to the climate crisis,” Biden said during the signing ceremony in the State Dining Room.

The new executive orders come on the heels of a slew of first-day climate actions that included rejoining the Paris climate agreement and rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline.

The new orders include scheduling a major climate summit for Earth Day on April 22, directing all agencies to integrate climate policy into their international efforts and establishing a central White House office responsible for coordinating and implementing the domestic climate agenda, according to administration summaries.