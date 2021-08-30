Hurricane Ida highlights infrastructure priorities

The infrastructure failures caused by Hurricane Ida are already putting a focus on efforts to bolster resiliency even as the response and recovery continues along the Gulf Coast.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, who advocated for including coastal resiliency funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate by a 69-30 margin on Aug. 10, said Monday that he was among the more than 1 million Louisianan utility customers without power.

Entergy, which provides electricity to New Orleans, reported a catastrophic transmission failure. New Orleans Councilmember Joe Giarrusso told The Gambit of a “cascading effect” with all eight transmission lines down.

“It’s really a million homes and businesses that are out,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a virtual briefing Monday led by President Joe Biden. He estimated as many as 2 million people could be affected by these outages.

Officials, including Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, point to the risks of failing water systems and the effect a lack of electricity would have on the parish’s sewer system.