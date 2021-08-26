COVID-19 vaccinations required for most green card applicants

Immigrants in the U.S. applying for legal permanent residence must show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new policy beginning Oct. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said it now classifies COVID-19 as a “Class A inadmissible condition,” and failure to vaccinate against a vaccine-preventable disease would render a person ineligible for a visa.

Other Class A conditions include tuberculosis, syphilis and quarantinable diseases designated by a presidential order.

In its guidance, the CDC said proof of vaccination must be provided as part of a green card applicant’s medical exam. It explained that a negative COVID-19 test is not sufficient to prove an immigrant does not pose a public risk of spreading the disease.

“A negative screening for COVID-19 at the time of the medical evaluation does not guarantee the applicant will not have COVID-19 at the time the applicant becomes a Lawful Permanent Resident,” the CDC said.