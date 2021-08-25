Pelosi pledges coordination with Senate on $3.5T budget package

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that House committees, working with the Senate, are “coming to closure on some of the particulars" of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package with the expectation that all panels involved will report out their pieces of the legislation within three weeks.

“Some committees will be marking up before Sept. 15, but everyone by Sept. 15,” the California Democrat said at her weekly press conference. "We write a bill with the Senate because it's no use our doing a bill that is not going to pass the Senate."

Sept. 15 is the deadline spelled out in the fiscal 2022 budget resolution the House adopted Tuesday, as part of a rule for floor debate on separate legislation, including a Senate-passed infrastructure bill that could increase spending by another $550 billion. The deadline isn't binding, but House committees are racing to meet it so the Budget Committee can combine the various pieces into a package for floor action as early as the following week.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill spending would come on top of the $3.5 trillion topline Democratic leaders and the White House set for the reconciliation package in July. Some party moderates are wary of spending that amount and in particular raising taxes to pay for it.

Democrats have proposed offsetting some or all of the cost with tax increases on households earning more than $400,000 annually and on corporations, as well as with savings from lower prescription drug costs.