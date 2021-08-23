Democrats to meet on budget as moderate holdouts face pressure



Hours before a procedural vote needed to kick off debate on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution, nine moderate Democrats were engaged in a standoff with their leadership that could prevent the House from adopting the budget this week.

House Democrats have scheduled a caucus meeting for 5:30 p.m. in an attempt to break through the impasse ahead of the 6:30 p.m. procedural vote.

In a Monday letter to colleagues, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote that the meeting was intended to chart a path forward on both the not-yet-written $3.5 trillion reconciliation package of education, child care, clean energy and various other items dubbed "soft" or "human" infrastructure, as well as the $550 billion, Senate-passed "physical" infrastructure bill.

"I know we will succeed because of the confidence I have in the shared values of all in our Caucus for America’s working families," Pelosi wrote. "The success of each bill contributes to the success of the other."

After that meeting, the chamber is scheduled to vote on a combined rule that would set up debate on the budget resolution, a voting rights measure and the infrastructure bill. The latter is not scheduled for final passage this week and at least nine moderate Democrats are threatening to vote against the budget if the infrastructure bill doesn't get a vote.