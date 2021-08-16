Veteran lawmakers cast wide blame for Afghanistan collapse

Some members of Congress who served in the military in the Middle East blamed decades of Washington politics and congressional inaction for the Taliban’s jarring takeover in Afghanistan — and focused Monday on policy changes they think the United States needs to make.

As U.S. forces evacuated civilians and the Taliban spread across Kabul, many members of Congress released statements that stuck to party lines. Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted that he hadn’t gotten one constituent call about it from a district with a large military veteran population.

“The American public stopped caring about Afghanistan years ago,” Gallego, a Marine in Iraq for seven months in 2005, wrote. “The national security community, veterans, the media and politicos were just talking to each other for years while isolating the public. It was an unholy alliance that Washington, D.C. and the Pentagon had gotten used to.”

Some veteran lawmakers made clear that evacuations were a higher priority than assigning partisan blame for the collapse of the Afghanistan government. Scenes circulated online from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport of Afghans running alongside and climbing on top of American military planes in desperate attempts to flee the incoming Taliban militants.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, an Afghanistan War veteran and former Army Ranger, tweeted Monday that his heart has broken.