Tens of thousands of Afghans at risk as US slowly considers visas

The collapse of Afghanistan's government led lawmakers and advocates to urge the Biden administration to rapidly evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. during its lengthy war there.

The U.S. has evacuated around 2,000 applicants for the Afghan special immigrant visa program and their families, but as many as 50,000 remain in the nation now under control of the Taliban, advocates estimate. The U.S. has slots for 34,500 under its SIV program.

Garry Reid, the director of Defense Intelligence, who is leading the Defense Department's work on the evacuation, said at a news briefing Monday that plans were underway to evacuate as many as 20,000 to 22,000 additional special visa applicants, possibly to military bases such as Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

"There may be other sites identified if services are needed, if additional capacity is needed," Reid said. "As with the operation we've been supporting at Fort Lee [in Virginia], persons that come to these locations will have been pre-screened by the Department of Homeland Security to enter on condition of full immigration processing once they arrive."

The State and Defense departments said in a joint statement Sunday they are working to evacuate "particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals." The departments also pledged to “accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant visas.”