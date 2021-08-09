Senate to vote on infrastructure bill Tuesday morning

The Senate is poised to pass bipartisan legislation that would devote $550 billion in new spending to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., took the floor Monday night to announce senators had reached an agreement to hold a final passage vote at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Well, it's taken quite a while, there have been a lot of bumps in the road,” Schumer said. “It has taken quite a long time and there have been detours and everything else, but this will do a whole lot of good for America and the Senate can be proud it has passed this.”

The legislation appears likely to pass with a healthy margin given Sunday night’s 68-29 vote to end debate on the measure. That vote had put the bill on a path to final passage vote shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday but senators agreed to instead hold the vote at the more humane time later in the morning.

Its passage will clear the way for the second piece of the Democrats’ two-track strategy: a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that embodies the meat of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and is expected to garner only Democratic support.