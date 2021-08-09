Cryptocurrency tax reporting deal scotched in Senate

Dueling objections on procedural grounds scuttled hopes for a bipartisan agreement on cryptocurrency transaction reporting rules in the Senate on Monday afternoon.

Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., sought unanimous consent for a compromise amendment negotiated with lead negotiators on the underlying infrastructure bill as well as the Treasury Department to be added to the broader package.

But Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., then sought consent for his own unrelated amendment, which would add $50 billion in defense spending to the infrastructure bill. Toomey was ready to accept that, but Democrats were not, and Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., objected to that arrangement.

The compromise amendment announced earlier Monday by Toomey and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., would exempt cryptocurrency miners and makers of wallets for storing private keys to access digital coins from requirements to provide information on people making trades to the IRS.

It would tweak the definition of a “broker” required to furnish tax forms each year to be narrower, a change aimed at making sure software developers behind person-to-person exchanges aren’t swept in, though it doesn’t directly exempt them.