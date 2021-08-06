Cryptocurrency negotiators at ‘impasse’ over tax reporting rules

Senators hit a roadblock Thursday night on adjustments to the bipartisan infrastructure package’s cryptocurrency reporting rules as the White House weighed in to push a smaller change.

The bill’s lead negotiators, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, joined with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on an amendment late Thursday that would exclude "proof-of-work" miners and wallet developers from new requirements that those facilitating cryptocurrency transactions must report information on trades to the IRS for tax enforcement purposes.

An earlier, competing amendment would have shielded all blockchain network validators and developers of peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchanges from the new mandates. But the Treasury Department doesn't like the latter exemption, arguing it could still lead to untaxed transactions.

The White House stepped in to back the Warner-Portman-Sinema amendment, describing it as a compromise, but backers of the earlier amendment balked. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Republicans Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming all doubled down on their own proposal, as the cryptocurrency industry did the same.

“I think we’re at an impasse,” Toomey told reporters. “They want to apply this in a fashion that we think is too broad, doesn’t work and shouldn’t be done — and will do harm."