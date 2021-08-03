Wyden, Toomey team up on cryptocurrency tax fixes

Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania are working together on an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure bill intended to address concerns that new reporting rules for cryptocurrency transactions could apply to intermediaries unable to comply.

Wyden, a Democrat and Finance Committee chair, and Toomey, the Banking panel’s top Republican, have raised concerns that the proposed new requirements for transfers of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum could create mandates for cryptocurrency miners, wallets and other service providers that play a part in transactions but don’t collect the information they’d be expected to send the Internal Revenue Service.

Wyden said the changes could become part of a manager’s amendment, which typically consists of edits senators have agreed to ahead of time.

“We’re working with both sides on this,” Wyden told reporters on Tuesday. “There is a sense that there are some opportunities that really provide a window for addressing what this technology is all about. The text of the bill originally didn’t do that.”

Wyden said he’s working to achieve the consensus needed to get changes in a manager’s amendment. Toomey, also a Finance Committee member, said Tuesday that Wyden has been constructive working on the issue and that adjustments will generally apply to how the text defines a “broker” under reporting rules.