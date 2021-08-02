Wyden wants tweaks to infrastructure bill’s cryptocurrency rules

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden wants tweaks to provisions for enforcing taxes on cryptocurrency transactions that were tucked into the bipartisan infrastructure bill on the floor in that chamber this week.

Changes could come in a manager’s amendment to the bill, which consists of a series of adjustments that senators typically agree to ahead of time, according to an aide to the Oregon Democrat.

Wyden, who leads the chamber’s tax-writing panel, wants to be sure it’s clear the rules don’t apply to blockchain technology developers that may face difficulty complying, a problem that cryptocurrency lobbyists have highlighted in the days since draft text of the proposal began to circulate.

“Americans avoiding paying taxes they owe through cryptocurrency is a real problem that deserves a real solution,” Wyden said in a series of tweets Sunday, hours before senators unveiled the draft bill text. “The Republican provision in the bipartisan infrastructure framework isn’t close to being that solution. It’s an attempt to apply brick and mortar rules to the internet and fails to understand how the technology works.”

Wyden supports reporting rules for cryptocurrency exchanges, which is what the provisions aim to do, according to an aide. His concern is that the language lacks clarity and could mean that developers of blockchain technologies such as wallets, which allow users to manage different crypto transactions, have to provide information to the IRS, which could pose technological challenges and cause unintended consequences. Wyden hasn’t ruled out putting forward his own amendment as a fix.