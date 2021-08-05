Senate aims for weekend vote on infrastructure bill

The Senate could vote this weekend on its nearly $1 trillion infrastructure legislation after Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer filed a motion to bring the debate to a close as soon as Saturday.

The weekend vote would clear the way for the Senate to take up a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan that includes President Joe Biden’s more partisan domestic priorities.

Senators had hoped to finish work on the bipartisan bill as early as Thursday night, with Senate leadership trying to push through 16 amendments and then pass the bill before senators leave Friday morning for the funeral of former Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo.

Instead, they spent a day waiting, first for a Congressional Budget Office score of the bill, then for an agreement on amendments.

They got the score at around 4 p.m., with the CBO's release confirming conservative complaints that the bill was not, as advertised, fully paid for.