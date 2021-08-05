Portman’s 2011 ‘supercommittee’ try informed infrastructure work

It was a high-risk mission on a high-profile committee during wildly partisan times, and Sen. Rob Portman could not say no.

Portman was one year into his first term as a Republican senator from Ohio in 2011 when Senate leadership tapped him to be one of 12 members of a bipartisan, bicameral commission, nicknamed “the supercommittee,” that was tasked with slicing $1.2 trillion from the deficit.

He entered with the highest hopes. He ended it bitterly disappointed, the committee having failed to meet its goal, with one Democrat reportedly comparing the near-agreement to “a one-night stand.”

Now, 10 years later, Portman is serving on another high-risk, high-profile panel that brokered a deal on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set to be voted on by the Senate as soon as this weekend.

Whether it passes or not, his work on the bill is a fitting coda for a lawmaker who is said to prefer policymaking to politicking, as Portman, 65, prepares to retire at the end of this term.