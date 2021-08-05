Cannon renovation hearing highlights questionable reimbursements

The Architect of the Capitol reimbursed Clark Construction Group $234,383 in taxpayer money for legal fees the company spent in preparation for one hearing before the House Administration Committee in 2019.

“So one of your findings was that over $234,000 in legal fees went to prepare for a hearing in front of this committee?” House Administration ranking member Rodney Davis, R-Ill., asked.

Architect of the Capitol Inspector General Christopher P. Failla said the law firm billed Clark, which then asked for reimbursement from the agency. Clark Construction Group and the Christman Company are working together, in a joint venture, on the Cannon House Office Building renovation.

The spending elicited concerned reactions from lawmakers at Thursday’s hearing examining the Cannon renovation project, including the use of taxpayer money on superfluous fees. Brian Abt, chief executive officer for the Mid-Atlantic Region of Clark Construction Group, testified at the House Administration panel's hearing in 2019 to which the legal fees are attributed.

Chairperson Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., called the attorney fees “outrageous.”