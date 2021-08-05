Biden signs into law Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol Police, MPD

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill that honors the Capitol Police, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies with Congressional Gold Medals for protecting lawmakers from pro-Trump insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for protecting our Capitol,” Biden said at the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris said by securing the Capitol, the officers “secured our democracy.”

“These officers are heroes,” she said. “And these officers are patriots. And they deserve, today and every day, this honor. Our nation is grateful for your service.”

The medals are provided to individuals or institutions as Congress’ “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions,” according to the website of the House historian. Four medals will be displayed: one in the Capitol Police headquarters, one in Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, one in the Capitol and one in the Smithsonian Institution. Plaques will be installed in the Smithsonian and the Capitol that list all law enforcement agencies that participated in protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6.