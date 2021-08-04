Wyden-led amendment would clarify cryptocurrency reporting rules

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., filed an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday aimed at making clear that reporting rules for enforcing taxes on cryptocurrency transactions wouldn’t apply to intermediaries such as miners and firms that develop secure "wallets" for storing digital assets.

Wyden joined with Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, the Senate Banking panel’s top Republican and a Finance Committee member, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., on the proposal to tweak that portion of the package after industry groups scrambled to lighten the IRS reporting mandates, arguing them applying them too broadly could push businesses overseas.

More senators could sign onto the amendment, Wyden told reporters on Wednesday, describing the edits as “hopefully in the home stretch.”

The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the original provisions would boost tax collections by $28 billion over a decade. The bipartisan amendment seeks to clarify that reporting obligations apply only to individuals conducting transactions on exchanges where digital assets are bought, sold and traded, not those who mine or validate cryptocurrency, or make wallets for holding the digital tokens.

Wyden had suggested the changes could come in a manager's amendment, which includes adjustments senators have generally agreed to ahead of time.