Top Republican wants even ‘more money’ for defense

The top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee said Tuesday he wants more funding for defense next year than the Armed Services Committee recommended last month, a glimpse at how the debate about fiscal 2022 spending levels could play out over the coming weeks.

Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama told reporters that the Armed Services Committee’s version of the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill was “a strong statement” but added: “We would like more money.”

That draft of the National Defense Authorization Act already would give a mammoth boost to the defense budget, with $777.9 billion for U.S. defense programs, mainly at the Pentagon. That is $25 billion more than President Joe Biden proposed for national defense and $37 billion more than the fiscal 2021 level.

That level would represent a 5 percent increase, more than Biden’s proposed 1.7 percent increase.

Shelby’s comments show how the Armed Services Committee’s overwhelming and bipartisan support for that bigger increase to the defense budget might have raised the floor for defense spending in behind-the-scenes negotiations — and Republicans certainly see it that way.