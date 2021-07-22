Senate committee proposes big Pentagon funding boost

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s new defense authorization bill endorses a mammoth boost to an already epic defense budget, upping the bargaining power of defense hawks as lawmakers inch closer to setting fiscal 2022 appropriations levels.

The committee’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act, approved in a 23-3 vote on Wednesday, would authorize $777.9 billion for U.S. defense programs, mainly at the Pentagon but also at the Energy Department and elsewhere, the committee said in a 40-page summary issued Thursday.

That total amount of funding would be $25 billion more than President Joe Biden sought for the coming fiscal year and $37 billion more than was enacted for fiscal 2021.

Biden’s defense request, by comparison, was about 1.6 percent above the fiscal 2021 level, and the additional boost proposed by the Senate committee — if appropriators agree — would put next year’s spending more than 5 percent higher than this year’s. That’s probably enough to keep pace with even heightened inflation in fiscal 2022.

The fiscal 2022 appropriations bills, not the NDAA, will determine how much money the defense establishment gets going forward, and fiscal 2022 appropriations levels have yet to be set.