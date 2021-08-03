Capitol Police, MPD to get congressional gold medals
Lack of acknowledgement by some Republicans has troubled officers
Legislation to honor the Capitol Police and Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department with congressional gold medals — recognizing them for their heroism in protecting members of Congress from rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 — is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
The Senate passed, by unanimous consent, a bill that would provide four congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol during the attack. The medals will be displayed at the Capitol Police headquarters, Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, the Smithsonian Institution and the Capitol.
Congressional gold medals are given to people or institutions as Congress’ “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions,” as the House historian’s website puts it.
The passed the House passed the bill in June on a 406-21 vote.
“Those medals — when little kids walk by and see them at the Smithsonian — their parents are going to be able to tell them this happened,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the chair of the Senate Rules Committee, said on the Senate floor. “This attack happened and there were brave police officers and staff and others in this building that stood up that day and protected our democracy and we will be forever thankful to them.”
“I’m incredibly grateful for the heroic actions we saw that day from the Capitol Police, from the Metropolitan Police,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., the ranking member on the Rules panel, said on the floor. He added that the first and last person he generally sees when he comes and goes from work is a Capitol Police officer.
“The Department is incredibly grateful for this honor bestowed upon us by Congress. Hopefully the world will never forget the bravery of every law enforcement officer who answered the call and defended our democracy on January 6,” newly installed Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was “still stunned” that 21 House Republicans voted against the bill in June. That roster includes Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, along with Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — all of whom repeatedly say they stand with law enforcement.
Clyde went so far to say that Jan. 6 was not an insurrection and compared the assault on the Capitol to a tourist visit. Gosar has cast the killing of Ashli Babbiitt — a pro-Trump rioter who was fatally shot when she was trying to break into the Speaker's lobby where members were — as some sort of cover-up and has asked to identify the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Babbitt. The Department of Justice decided not to pursue charges against the officer.
Such positions have troubled officers who came close to death that day.
“The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” MPD Officer Michael Fanone said last week at the first public hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the attack.
Trump, who encouraged his supporters at a rally on the Ellipse to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, told the Washington Post his supporters that day were a “loving crowd.”
“I’m still recovering from those hugs and kisses,” Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said at the hearing, referring to Trump making light of the insurrection.
Republicans blocked an independent commission to look into the attack. When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's own member, Homeland Security Ranking Member John Katko, R-N.Y., secured a bipartisan deal with Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to create an independent, 9/11-style commission, McCarthy and all but 35 House Republicans opposed it. When it passed the House, Senate Republicans sank the hopes of the commission. McCarthy criticized the Jan. 6 select committee as partisan and when Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked two of his five picks to the panel, he removed all his picks.
All this comes at a fragile time for the officers who defended the Capitol.
Just this past week, two Metropolitan Police officers who responded on Jan. 6 —Gunther Hashida and Kyle DeFreytag — died by suicide. To date, four officers have died by suicide since the insurrection: Hashida, DeFreytag, Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood and Jeffrey Smith of MPD.
Over 140 combined MPD and Capitol Police officers were injured in the attack. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the insurrection.
“Awarding the congressional gold medal is a way to commemorate their sacrifice and make sure that the truth of January 6th is recognized and remembered forever,” Schumer said on the floor.