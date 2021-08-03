Capitol Police, MPD to get congressional gold medals

Legislation to honor the Capitol Police and Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department with congressional gold medals — recognizing them for their heroism in protecting members of Congress from rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 — is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The Senate passed, by unanimous consent, a bill that would provide four congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol during the attack. The medals will be displayed at the Capitol Police headquarters, Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, the Smithsonian Institution and the Capitol.

Congressional gold medals are given to people or institutions as Congress’ “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions,” as the House historian’s website puts it.

The passed the House passed the bill in June on a 406-21 vote.

“Those medals — when little kids walk by and see them at the Smithsonian — their parents are going to be able to tell them this happened,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the chair of the Senate Rules Committee, said on the Senate floor. “This attack happened and there were brave police officers and staff and others in this building that stood up that day and protected our democracy and we will be forever thankful to them.”