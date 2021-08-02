Mike Enzi, a lonely personal tech trailblazer

ANALYSIS — Sometime this week, as the debate over the fiscal 2022 budget resolution begins on the Senate floor, a senator will ask for permission to use a calculator to assist in the deliberations.

That such a motion is required is a relic of Senate regulations going back decades that generally prohibit the use of electronic devices in conducting Senate business.

Coincidentally, the Senate just lost one of its great advocates for expanding the use of technology on the floor, a place that still thrives on printed documents and visual aids in the form of poster boards on easels.

While there have been efforts to loosen the rules, there was perhaps no more consistent proponent of modernizing floor business than the late Sen. Michael B. Enzi, who died on July 26 at age 77 after a tragic bicycle accident.

The Wyoming Republican, who retired and left office in January, could often be seen walking the halls of the Capitol complex with eyes glued to a Kindle, which became his reading device of choice. And if the rules would ever have allowed it, the former chairman of the Senate Budget Committee surely would have delivered floor speeches by reading from the device, rather than off sheets of paper.