Congress’ game of chicken: The debt limit

Here we go again. Congress’ favorite game of chicken, the federal debt limit, has returned, set to be reinstated on Aug. 1. For the tenth time in the past decade, the U.S. will be within months of defaulting on its obligations. As usual, politicians are making demands that leverage the financial credibility of the country, threatening to drive us over the fiscal cliff, expecting they can hit the brakes at the last possible moment.

But this time, we don’t know how much runway Congress has to play with. Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Congressional Budget Office echoed the Bipartisan Policy Center’s warning that due to atypical cash flows associated with COVID-19 relief spending and the evolving economic recovery, it’s difficult to provide a narrow estimate for when the Treasury would default on its obligations — known as the “X Date.” Normally, the range would be down to a few weeks by now, providing Congress with a clear view, but current projections are still at a wide multiple-month window for the fall. We’re about to start the race at midnight with no headlights, and neither side is backing down.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans won’t provide the votes necessary to further extend the debt limit, while others in his party have demanded that it be paired with equal spending reductions. Democrats insist they won’t negotiate or accept demands from the opposition but may not be able to tackle the issue along party lines. Based on history, we might expect another eleventh-hour deal in which both sides shake hands and agree to do it again next year. But with the full faith and credit of the United States on the line, waiting for one side to blink is a dangerous strategy.

In these conditions, it’s time for both parties to take the off-ramp. While the debt limit was once viewed by many as an opportunity to force action on the country’s unsustainable fiscal path, that illusion should be long dead. Since 2012, debt limit extensions have most often ridden on legislation that actually increased deficits.

As bipartisan infrastructure negotiations and Democratic spending ambitions slog on through the summer, time is of the essence to resolve the debt limit problem. In modern history, the U.S. has never defaulted on its obligations, an outcome most commonly associated with banana republics.